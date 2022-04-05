Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centogene’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centogene in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

CNTG stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -1.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the period.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.