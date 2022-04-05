Analysts Offer Predictions for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

AVTE has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $16.16 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

