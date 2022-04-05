Analysts Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Price Target at C$4.98

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.36.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.55. 3,094,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,420. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

