Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price at $36.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 549,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.