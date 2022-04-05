Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $3.04

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 15,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,865. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $387.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

