Analysts Set Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) PT at $110.00

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

IOSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. 88,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,418. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Innospec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Innospec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.