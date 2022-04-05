Analysts Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT at $47.83

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research analysts have commented on IFSPF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,554. Interfor has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

