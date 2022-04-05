Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $18.42

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 896,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

