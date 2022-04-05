Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $15.80

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 11,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,381. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

