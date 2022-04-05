Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target at $3.62

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

OGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,136. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.27.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 192,942 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

