Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ENI (ENI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) recently:

4/4/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.30 ($16.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.90 ($16.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €18.50 ($20.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.80 ($18.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.50 ($21.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.80 ($18.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($16.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($17.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($18.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($16.48) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/16/2022 – ENI was given a new €19.00 ($20.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ENI traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.45 ($14.78). 11,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.59. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

