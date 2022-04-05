Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS):

4/5/2022 – TESSCO Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

4/3/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – TESSCO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 11,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

