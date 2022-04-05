Analyzing StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 72.76% N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25%

Risk and Volatility

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $17.36 million 8.15 $12.63 million $1.88 11.45 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 22.16 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. StoneCastle Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. StoneCastle Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for StoneCastle Financial and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial (Get Rating)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Blue Owl Capital (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

