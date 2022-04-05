Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,656.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $106,931,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,669,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

