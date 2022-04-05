Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,656.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $106,931,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $2,669,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
