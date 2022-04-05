APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 47779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.