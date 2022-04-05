Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.92.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,591,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 263,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,375. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

