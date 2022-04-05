AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Up 4.8%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. 20,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,176,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPH. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $537.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.01.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 495,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

