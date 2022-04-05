Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE APLE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 1,428,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,308. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.13 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 750.00%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.