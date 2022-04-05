Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

