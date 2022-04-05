Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Aravive has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.55.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 526.08% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

