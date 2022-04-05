Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 8,886,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,151,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

