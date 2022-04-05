ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 122,342 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

