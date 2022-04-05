Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

