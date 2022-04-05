Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 587,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,501. The stock has a market cap of $732.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

