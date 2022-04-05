Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.62

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $14.65. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 65,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

