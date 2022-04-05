Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $229.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.20 million and the lowest is $207.21 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

