Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
