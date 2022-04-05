Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Guggenheim

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

