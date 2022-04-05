Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.87 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,899,359 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £43.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.13.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.