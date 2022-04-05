Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $924,674.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $141.07. 1,724,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,028. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.