Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $145,943.20 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $1,146,726.99.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.07. 1,724,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,028. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

