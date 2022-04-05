Ark Hits Market Cap of $160.30 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Ark has a market cap of $160.30 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,176,975 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

