Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 485,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,647 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

