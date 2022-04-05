AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.10 on Friday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
