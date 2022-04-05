AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.10 on Friday. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. State Street Corp bought a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

