ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 1,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000.

