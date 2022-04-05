Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 635 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $511.50.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

