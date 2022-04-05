Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Price Down 2% Over Last Week (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00015847 BTC on popular exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $15.20 million and $6.30 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,980 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

According to CryptoCompare, “ATMChain aims to create a digital media platform leveraging the blockchain technology to provide more accurate, transparent and affordable digital media data to media clients. In order to achieve it, ATMChain will support big data analysis (to generate precise user reports, service data models,etc) and artificial intelligence (to enhance advertising accuracy) through gradually improved and enriched data collection at media screen ports, and expands the media screen and interactive experience scene. ATMChain token (ATM) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit network members in several ways. From a user's prospective, it will work as a reward method taking into account the advertisements views. On the other hand, to the media clients it will allow the purchase of advertising. “

