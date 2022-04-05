ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ATN International has a payout ratio of 566.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,400.0%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATNI opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATN International has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $51.51.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.06 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial dropped their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.