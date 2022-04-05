AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.64. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 747,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,135,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.