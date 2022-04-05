AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.64. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.
NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 747,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,135,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
