AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,844 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 303,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,135,496. The firm has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

