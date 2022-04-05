Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 39.2% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $948.47 million and approximately $272.19 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00106435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.