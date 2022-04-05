Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.