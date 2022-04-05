Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) received a C$0.65 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.
