Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) to announce $103.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.25 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,812. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

