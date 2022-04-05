Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,103. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.