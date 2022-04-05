Axe Price Reaches $0.0175 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Axe has a total market cap of $92,181.60 and $54,764.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00340926 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

