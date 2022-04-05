Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several brokerages have commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

