Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AYLA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.