Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $120,636.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 219% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

