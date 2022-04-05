Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €148.70 ($163.41) target price from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €171.45 ($188.41).
Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €127.20 ($139.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. Sixt has a 52 week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($187.14).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
