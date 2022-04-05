BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $86,753.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00036847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00106642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.